‘Surprised and disappointed’: County commission axes ADAMHS Board chair

Montgomery County ADAMHS Board Communications Director Colleen Oakes said in a written statement to the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday that the ADAMHS Board was “surprised and disappointed” that Washington’s term was ending after he was unanimously reaffirmed as the board’s chair in January.

Washington attended Tuesday’s meeting to both express gratitude for the opportunity and raise concerns about the end of his term. He told commissioners that he received notice of his removal on March 10, two weeks before the commission voted to end his term.

Washington said he has “no regrets” about his time on the ADAMHS Board.

“I remain committed to working constructively with you and with all stakeholders to improve mental health and addiction services in Montgomery County,” he said.

County leaders gave no specific reason for Washington’s removal. It follows a tumultuous year for the agency.

Last year, RI International ― a crisis services provider ― severed ties with Montgomery County ADAMHS. RI International cited losses in the millions and an inability to keep up with costs as reasons for leaving the county and no longer providing crisis services.

The Montgomery County ADAMHS Board decided last fall to widen the search for a new crisis service provider. Roughly eight months after RI International’s exit, the board approved a contract with DeCoach Recovery Center ― a provider ADAMHS staff recommended to fill the gap last May.

Ohio law permits the Montgomery County commission to remove its appointed members of the ADAMHS Board at will. This part of Ohio law also requires the board members to be able to request a hearing if they wish, and thus, the county sends letters to board members flagging them to their pending removal before any vote occurs. Washington did not request a hearing, according to county officials.

“The Board of County Commissioners periodically reviews all of its Board appointments, and they felt a change in direction was needed at this time with the ADAMHS Board,” said Montgomery County communications director Kevin Lavoie. “The (commission) appreciates Dr. Washington’s service with the ADAMHS Board.”

The county commission confirmed Washington’s reappointment last year.

The Dayton Daily News reached out to all three Montgomery County commissioners for comment on Washington’s removal, with only one returning a request for comment.

Commissioner Mary McDonald, who joined the commission this year, declined additional comment about Washington’s removal.

ADAMHS Board Vice Chair Victor McCarley will assume the role of chair beginning April 1. The Montgomery County commission will appoint Washington’s replacement, Oakes confirmed.

She said the board is grateful for Washington’s leadership and “commitment to ensuring quality, affordable behavioral healthcare for all in Montgomery County.”

“He will be missed on our board, but we know he will continue to serve our community in other ways, as he has always done,” Oakes said.

According to Montgomery County’s website, nine members on the ADAMHS Board are appointed by the Montgomery County commission, and the other five members are appointed by the state. Washington was last appointed to the ADAMHS Board in June 2024.

Washington is also an employee of the University of Dayton, serving as the assistant dean for student and academic affairs.