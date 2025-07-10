Suspect in armed carjacking taken into custody following chase in Dayton

A suspect in a Dayton armed robbery was taken into custody following a chase Thursday.
Around 10 a.m., Dayton officers responded to Five Oaks Avenue after a person’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint, according to police.
Officers located the vehicle and began a pursuit.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated the pursuit continued into downtown Dayton before the suspect got onto Interstate 75 and headed north into Miami County.
Speeds reached approximately 70 mph, according to initial reports.
The chase ended after police used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver. The suspect was then taken into custody.
No injuries were reported, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
In Other News
1
Silly Goose Creative Play Cafe combines imagination, espresso and...
2
17-year-old to be tried as an adult in Dayton double homicide
3
Ohio defense contractor to get record $310M to create more than 4,000...
4
SNAP changes could impact 97K Ohioans, many on food stamps in Dayton...
5
Former West Milton police officer released on house arrest following...
About the Author