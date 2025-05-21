SUV crashes into Huber Heights building; no injuries reported

An SUV was partially inside of a building after crashing in Huber Heights Wednesday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to a crash reported at 7069 Taylorsville Road.
The driver was parking in front of the building when she accelerated instead of braking, sending part of the SUV inside the business, according to Huber Heights police.
Everyone was standing outside the SUV when officers arrived.
A few people were inside the building at the time of the crash but were on the far side. No injuries were reported, police said.
The building had serious damage to its front wall.
