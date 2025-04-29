SUV flips in Franklin after crash into bucket truck

Breaking: 1 dead following early-morning shooting in Dayton

A Toyota 4Runner flips after hitting a bucket truck from Magg's Professional Tree Service on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, on Riley Boulevard between Main and Sixth streets in Franklin. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

An SUV overturned after striking a bucket truck Tuesday in Franklin.

The crash involving a Toyota 4Runner and Magg’s Professional Tree Service truck happened around noon on Riley Boulevard between Main and Sixth streets.

It is not clear whether there were any injuries.

The Franklin Division of Police referred questions to Sgt. Jordan Colvin and this news outlet is awaiting a return call for further information about the crash.

