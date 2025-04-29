SUV flips in Franklin after crash into bucket truck

An SUV overturned after striking a bucket truck Tuesday in Franklin.
The crash involving a Toyota 4Runner and Magg’s Professional Tree Service truck happened around noon on Riley Boulevard between Main and Sixth streets.
It is not clear whether there were any injuries.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The Franklin Division of Police referred questions to Sgt. Jordan Colvin and this news outlet is awaiting a return call for further information about the crash.
