SWAT standoff: Man experiencing mental health episode fires gun in Harrison Twp.

A woman reported her brother was having a mental health episode and a fired a shot, said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Haines.

The bullet went through a wall and into her bedroom. The woman went to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

Deputies tried to get the man to leave the house for approximately an hour before requesting the regional SWAT and hostage negotiation team, Haines said.

Crews continued to try to get the man to leave the home. They fired low-level chemical irritant into the residence, and the man threw the gun outside the home shortly after, Haines said.

The man then left the home and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

The standoff ended around 1:15 p.m., Haines said. No one was shot during the incident.

The man is on parole and was not allowed to have a weapon, Haines said.

Once he is medically cleared he’s expected to be booked into the Montgomery County Jail for having weapons while under disability. Investigators will work with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if other charges will be filed.