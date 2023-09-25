Tank’s Bar & Grill, Air Force’s first electric aircraft charging station, Joey Votto and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Sale of Tank’s Bar & Grill falls through, restaurant to be auctioned

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Tank’s Bar & Grill, at 2033 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will remain closed, according a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“After six weeks of negotiations, the buyer for Tank’s changed their mind,” the Friday night post reads. “After looking at all options, Tank’s will be auctioned.”

A post in June said Tank’s closure would be temporary as the business transitioned to new owners.

“Look for an exciting reopening! New owners love Tank’s history and want to preserve and make it even better!” the June 7 post reads.

READ THE FULL STORY

Air Force breaks ground on first electric aircraft charging station

Credit: Samuel King Jr. Credit: Samuel King Jr.

The Air Force is building its first charging station for electric power-driven aircraft.

AFWERX and one of its Prime division partners, BETA Technologies, an electric aerospace company, broke ground on the first electric aircraft charging station on a military installation at Duke Field in Florida last week.

AFWERX nurtures emerging technologies for Air Force Research Laboratories, which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

READ THE FULL STORY

Historical murder mysteries set in Dayton inspires fresh series in Wyoming

M. Ruth Myers is the author of a long running series of books; the Maggie Sullivan mysteries were set in Dayton during the 1940′s. Maggie Sullivan is a private investigator. Over the course of those 10 books readers were also introduced to Heebs Kelly, a character who learned some gumshoe tricks from Maggie.

Initially Heebs appears as a loveable street urchin. He grows up to become a reliable sidekick for Maggie and assists with her detection. As the Maggie Sullivan series drew to a close Heebs became a soldier heading off to fight in WWII.

The author just began a new series that features Heebs Kelly as her protagonist. Heebs returned from the war. He had been seriously wounded and lost one of his hands. As “A Penny Earned” opens he is driving from Ohio to Wyoming. The year is 1955 and he’s heading to Cheyenne to track down Paul, his dear wartime friend.

READ THE FULL STORY

McCoy: ‘I’m speechless’: Reds fans salute Joey Votto in what could be final home game with Reds

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Cincinnati Reds applied the air brakes to a four-game losing streak Sunday afternoon, 4-2, over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was the final home game of the 2023 regular season and perhaps the last game in Great American Ball Park for Joey Votto.

In an emotional post-game interview with Bally Sports piped into the stands, Votto told the fans to keep the faith, that playoff hopes remain alive, although by a sliver.

READ THE FULL STORY

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Your donations will help provide pet therapy in the Miami Valley

When we see animals wearing a vest, we’re likely to remind ourselves that these are service dogs that we shouldn’t be petting..

“But there are other animals that wear vests whose job is to get petted and loved on,” says Pam Killingsworth, president of the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association. “They can be dogs, cats, rabbits and even miniature horses.”

MVPTA is a volunteer organization that trains and arranges pet visits for any community event or group. Teams from the group visit hospitals, nursing homes, libraries, the V.A. and hospice facilities. You’ll also see them at community nights out, at safety town in conjunction with a local police department and at the Montgomery County Jail.

READ THE FULL STORY