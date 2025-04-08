Teamsters strike Air Products in Middletown

“Ultimately the company and the union negotiated all the way up until late last week,” Davis said. “The company gave a last best and final (contract offer), which was rejected almost unanimously by the membership.”

Teamsters have voted twice to go forward with a strike on two company offers.

“Basically, it comes down to, they (members) want more money,” Davis said. “This company is doing very well.”

The Teamsters said they want a contract that takes into account recent inflation and other recent Teamsters contracts.

Air Products released a statement in response to questions from this newspaper, saying: “We can confirm that 24 truck drivers who are members of the Teamsters Local 100 are on strike at Air Products’ Middletown, Ohio facility.

“Air Products has been fully engaged in collaborative contract negotiations and put a very generous economic offer on the table. We are committed to providing fair compensation and benefits to all, and we remain willing to work towards a timely resolution,” the business added. “Air Products has implemented contingency plans to mitigate any disruption to our production or distribution of industrial gases to our customers. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our workforce.”

Davis said the company has hired non-union drivers to move freight. “I’m sure things aren’t going swimmingly for the company, either, but they’re trying to hire, we call them ‘scabs’,” he said, using the derogatory term to refer to non-union workers willing to cross picket lines to replace striking workers.

He said the local has not heard from the company since its last offer.

The Pennsylvania-based company has produced industrial and other gases in Middletown since the 1960s. For example, hydrogen used in steelmaking has been used by an on-site customer, Cleveland-Cliffs.