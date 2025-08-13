Teens need chaperone to eat at Kettering Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A in the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. STAFF

The Chick-fil-A in the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. STAFF
Local News
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
13 minutes ago
X

Chick-fil-A in Kettering posted its teen chaperone policy on social media ahead of the upcoming school year.

The policy requires anyone 17 and younger to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult chaperone 21 or older to dine in.

Unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave.

“We are grateful for your support and want to make sure Chick-fil-A Kettering is a safe and enjoyable place for everyone,” the post read.

In Other News
1
Downtown Dayton artwork: A walking map
2
Dayton couple brews up Road Runner mobile espresso bar
3
Beavercreek company gets major boost from Air Force contract
4
‘They’re kind of stuck’: DPS parents in school pickup line battle with...
5
Go-kart track on top of downtown Dayton parking garage idea moves...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.