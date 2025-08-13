Teens need chaperone to eat at Kettering Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A in Kettering posted its teen chaperone policy on social media ahead of the upcoming school year.
The policy requires anyone 17 and younger to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult chaperone 21 or older to dine in.
Unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave.
“We are grateful for your support and want to make sure Chick-fil-A Kettering is a safe and enjoyable place for everyone,” the post read.
