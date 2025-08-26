Tell us how your family is getting kids to school this year

Besides the current situation with Dayton Public Schools, where the district has sued the state to allow them to let students transfer through the downtown bus hub, parents in many school districts have dealt with buses not showing up, a school schedule conflicting with work, students getting up an hour before school to catch the bus, and much more.

We want to hear from families across the Miami Valley about how kids are getting to school, what issues they are facing, and how you are solving some of those issues. We may contact you for more information.

You can also email education reporter Eileen McClory directly at eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com.