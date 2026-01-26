Breaking: Many colleges, universities closed Monday, still assessing for the rest of the week

The 20 heaviest snow days in southwest Ohio history

Credit: Nick Graham

16 minutes ago
A single-day record of 12.4 inches of snow fell on the area during the winter storm of Saturday and Sunday, according to a measurement at Dayton International Airport.

Here’s a look at the snowiest days in area history, going back to the 1940s:

Jan. 26, 1978: 12.2 inches

Dec. 22, 2004: 11.5 inches

March 22, 1969: 11.2 inches

March 8, 2008: 10.3 inches

Jan. 1, 1964: 9.8 inches

March 1, 1963: 9.1 inches

Jan. 7, 1979: 8.4 inches

Jan. 2, 1996: 8.4 inches

Nov. 25, 1950: 8 inches

March 30, 1987: 7.9 inches

Jan. 7, 1996: 7.8 inches

March 9, 1999: 7.8 inches

Feb. 5, 2010: 7.7 inches

Jan. 2, 1999: 7.5 inches

Feb. 1, 1966: 7.2 inches

Feb. 12, 1979: 7.1 inches

Jan. 16, 1994: 7.1 inches

Dec. 26, 2012: 7 inches

Nov. 28, 1958: 6.7 inches

March 13, 1958: 6.5 inches

Nov. 2, 1966: 6.5 inches

