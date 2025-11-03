The slow early voting season has ended. How many ballots were cast?

The Ohio Secretary of State reported Friday afternoon that the overall ballot return rate was sitting at 62%. Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters.

In Montgomery County, a total of 6,240 absentee ballots have been requested. As of Friday afternoon, only 3,559 were returned. Additionally, Montgomery County reported 4,654 voters casting a ballot in-person at their election board.

Voter turnout is typically lower in years that don’t feature state and national races. Local election board officials have projected turnout could be in the high teens or low 20s.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek previously told this news outlet that “hometown” elections are typically the time when voters have “more power.”

“This year, especially here in Montgomery County, there are tax issues, school levies, there are mayor races that are highly contested. There’s county or city commission races, city council races that are all contested with very important issues for those communities,” he said. “This is where they’re touching your pocketbook and they’re touching your policies in your community.”

In Greene County, roughly 1,864 absentee ballots have been requested — and of that, 1,023 ballots have returned to the Greene County Board of Elections as of Friday.

But another 4,295 Greene County voters have voted in-person this election, according to Ohio Secretary of State data.

And in Warren County, more than 6,000 early voters had voted in person as of Friday afternoon. A total of 3,820 absentee ballots have been requested, with 2,440 turned in on Friday.

Early voting ended on Sunday, with no in-person voting occurring the following day. Polling locations open at 6:30 a.m. across the state on Tuesday.

Voters can find their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov or through their election board’s website.

Jen Balduf contributed to this report.