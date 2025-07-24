The Sweet Retreat in Dayton has new, brother-and-sister owners: ‘This is where we grew up’

Meet the owners

The siblings were raised on Saint Nicholas Avenue, right off of Xenia Avenue, and attended St. Anthony’s for middle school.

Clark is a manager at the Dublin Pub, where she has worked for eight years, and Hoerner works in HVAC.

When Hoerner found out The Sweet Retreat was for sale, he called his sister immediately. She was in Florida at the time, but was all in.

“I don’t know anybody else that I would have done it with,” Hoerner said.

Clark never thought she would own an ice cream shop, but had considered owning a restaurant or bar.

Hoerner has always been business minded — from previously operating his own gutter cleaning business to detailing cars on the side.

What to expect

When they got the keys to the ice cream shop in May, it was “pretty much turn-key.”

With the help of longtime managers Isabel Dilger and Madi Collins, they were able to open the shop on June 8.

“Mind you, we had not a single clue about anything ice cream related when we came in here,” Clark said.

Customers can expect the same 34 flavors of soft serve ice cream including KI Blue,19 hand-dipped flavors, Dole Whip, sundaes, cyclones, milkshakes, ice cream nachos, slushies and artic blasts.



Something new they’ve added is an ice cream flight with six hand-dipped flavors and four toppings served with waffle chips or a waffle cone ($20).

They also recently completed their first sundae contest with their staff. The winner, which scored a spot on the menu, was the Pebbles Delight Sundae featuring Blue Sky ice cream, marshmallow fluff and Fruity Pebbles with marshmallows ($8).

Customers can now walk-in the lobby to place an order or go through the drive-thru. They no longer are taking walk-up orders in the back of the building.

The owners want to keep the ice cream shop open year-round, but are currently trying to come up with ideas on how to do that.



A community staple

Since becoming owners, they said the support has been phenomenal.

“We have a lot of support with friends and family and just the entire community,” Clark said. “I knew people liked this spot, but not as much as I know now.”

Hoerner is looking forward to growing the ice cream shop.

“I want to see what we can actually make happen and see if we can get more involved with the community,” Hoerner said. “It’s beyond a blessing that we could have something where we grew up.”

MORE DETAILS

The Sweet Retreat, located at 2613 Smithville Road, is open 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hoerner’s favorite ice cream flavor at the shop is the salted caramel chocolate pretzel. Clark likes the Elvis Sundae with bananas and peanut butter.

The owners do have plans to bring The Sweet Retreat food truck to events.

For more information, visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook (@thesweetretreatdayton) or TikTok (@sweet.retreat.937) pages.