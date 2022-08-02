dayton-daily-news logo
This Dayton company won a $20 million defense contract

Dayton Bag & Burlap photo

Dayton Bag & Burlap photo

Dayton Bag and Burlap won a federal contract award for $20 million from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia for the production of sandbags, the government recently said.

The company, which has headquarters offices and a plant at 322 Davis Ave., produces bulk burlap, burlap rolls, bags, sandbags to deal with emergency flooding and more.

These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods, the Department of Defense said. The ordering period end date is July 20, 2024.

The business has industrial and automotive divisions, with locations in Chicago, East Granby, Conn., Oregon, Texas and Tennessee, its web site said.

The company has been in business since 1910 and describes itself as the nation’s largest converter of jute and burlap products.

