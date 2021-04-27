University of Dayton lands $96M Air Force contract

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, with 10 offers coming forward, the DoD said.

No specific funds are obligated on the basic contract; however, the first task order will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds, with $420,000 being obligated at time of award.

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, which has its headquarters at Wright-Patterson.

UDRI won $170 million in sponsored research in fiscal year 2019; the university says it is the No. 1 university nationally for sponsored research work in materials.

Also at Wright-Patterson, a Spokane, Wash. company, Garco Construction Inc., was awarded a $19.65 million firm-fixed-price contract for construction and replacement of hydrant fuel systems on the base, the DoD said.

The project has an estimated completion date of Oct. 13, 2023.