Threat reported at Fairborn HS Thursday after student heard talking about video game

“Fairborn City Schools wants to remind all parents and students that any threat will be taken seriously and handled with appropriate discipline,” read the statement.

The district noted that any parents who called the school Thursday was allowed to be signed out for the day.

“Our staff at FHS was dealing with hundreds of phone calls, lots of office visitors, and emails, thus they could not physically respond to all calls, which we understand and are sorry for that inconvenience,” the Facebook post read.

At least two other schools have received reports of threats this week.

Fairfield Schools had an increased police presence at schools after a threat was posted on social media Tuesday. Fairfield police said Friday they determined the original threat originated outside of Ohio.

Monday evening Triad Local School administrators contacted the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shooting threat. A suspect was identified and charged, according to the sheriff’s office.