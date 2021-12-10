Threat reported at Fairborn HS Thursday after student heard talking about video game

Fairborn High School sheltered in place Thursday after the school was notified a student may have made a threat.
“The original threat involved a student talking about a video game,” read a statement from Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. “With the assistance of the Fairborn Police Department and the school resource officer, the student was identified and the situation is being handle by district staff and the Fairborn Police Department. All students are safe at Fairborn High School.”
There was no gun or bullets found at the school or on the student’s property, according to a Facebook post from the district.
The district encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their children about any type of threat or harmful communication.
“Fairborn City Schools wants to remind all parents and students that any threat will be taken seriously and handled with appropriate discipline,” read the statement.
The district noted that any parents who called the school Thursday was allowed to be signed out for the day.
“Our staff at FHS was dealing with hundreds of phone calls, lots of office visitors, and emails, thus they could not physically respond to all calls, which we understand and are sorry for that inconvenience,” the Facebook post read.
At least two other schools have received reports of threats this week.
Fairfield Schools had an increased police presence at schools after a threat was posted on social media Tuesday. Fairfield police said Friday they determined the original threat originated outside of Ohio.
Monday evening Triad Local School administrators contacted the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shooting threat. A suspect was identified and charged, according to the sheriff’s office.
