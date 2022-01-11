Three-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. sends driver to hospital

A three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Harrison Twp. sent one driver to a local hospital for treatment.
Crews were called just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive.
A Chrysler 200 headed west on Turner Road collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck headed north on Philadelphia Drive. The pickup was then struck by a Chevrolet Cavalier also headed north on Philadelphia Drive, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office release.
The Chevrolet driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries were not known.
The drivers of the Chrysler and Ford had conflicting accounts of the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the release.
