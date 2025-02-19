Thug Riders Motorcycle Club member pleads guilty to conspiracy

The court has not issued a decision on whether it will accept Henry’s plea.

He was referred to the probation department for a pre-sentence investigation pending the court’s decision.

Henry is the first motorcycle club member to plead guilty in the case.

In total, 14 members were indicted last summer for running a criminal enterprise and engaging in violent behavior, including murder, arson and assault.

Some of the violent acts the group is accused of include:

Blowing up a former member’s truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

Killing a man during a shootout in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

Traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, to attack a rival motorcycle club in April 2023. Nearly 200 rounds were reportedly fired during the shootout.

Breaking a man’s leg during a fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023.

Engaging in a gunfight with a rival motorcycle group in Springfield on March 20, 2024.

In addition to Henry, 13 others were indicted in the case: Juan A. Robles of Arizona; Joey A. Marshall of Xenia; Jared T. Peters of Dayton; Brandon W. Fisher of Piqua; John A. Smith of Dayton; Norman D. Beach of Dayton; Daniel B. Hutton of Fairborn; Michael L. Reese of Miamisburg; Mathew J. Hawkins of Pennsylvania; Joseph M. Rader of Kentucky; Justin J. Baker of Columbus; Cody D. Hughes of Columbus; and Brent A. Egleston of Xenia.

Robles helped created the local Thug Riders chapter and was the Midwest “boss” at the time of the indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Marshall, Peters, Fisher and Smith also reportedly held leadership roles in the Midwest and Dayton chapters.