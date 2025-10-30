Timeline: Double murder, suicide involving 3 WPAFB workers under investigation

As the investigation continued, Jacob Prichard was linked to the murder of Jaime Gustitus, 25, of Sugarcreek Twp.

Here’s a timeline of the investigation as of Oct. 30:

• Early Oct. 25, Jacob Prichard reportedly went to 1641 Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Twp. and broke into an apartment.

• Around 2 a.m. he killed Jaime Gustitus and then fled, according to West Milton police.

• 4:22 a.m. Jacob Prichard arrived at his next known location, the West Milton Municipal Building. He got out of his car, opened the trunk and took his own life, according to West Milton police.

His death was captured on exterior security cameras.

Police found his wife, Jaymee Prichard, dead in the trunk. Investigators believe Jacob Prichard killed her the previous evening or earlier in the morning. It’s not clear where she died.

The Prichards and Gustitus reportedly knew each other through work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Gustitus was a first lieutenant who worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing, Jacob Prichard was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and Jaymee Prichard worked in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wright Patterson Office of Special Investigations, West Milton police, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Sugarcreek Twp. police are working together to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Moore at 937-440-6085, ext. 3991.

Staff writers Daniel Susco and Holly Souther contributed to this report.