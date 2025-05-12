Tipp City buys land west of I-75 for development, possible grocery store

This purchase follows the city buying the Tipp Plaza properties on the opposite side of I-75 for nearly $7 million earlier this year.

These land purchases are part of an effort by the city and its Community Improvement Corporation to redevelop the area along Main Street from Hyatt Street west across I-75 and past County Road 25A. The area is referred to as the “Uptown District.”

The city again will work with Woodard Development of Dayton for the purchase and holding of the land for an undefined period pending future development. The land could be held two to three years while development options are explored, said City Manager Eric Mack.

The goal of this project is to attract retail establishments wanted by the community. Residents have expressed interest in more commercial development including a grocery store. This also gives the city control over one of the last commercial properties within the city with the goal of attracting a grocery store and other retail establishments, Mack told council.

The Long property would be more suited for a grocery store site than the Plaza property, he said.

“While both properties are critical to our redevelopment efforts, the Long property is much better suited for a large anchor tenant, such as a grocery store. That type of development typically requires 15–20 acres to accommodate the building and associated parking. Tipp Plaza simply does not have that amount of available space,” Mack said.

Kathryn Huffman, council president, emphasized that the goals of the project include attracting a grocery store, but said that effort should not be considered a promise. Mack agreed, noting there is “nothing concrete” yet associated with that goal.

Council and city leaders have heard repeated requests to find a grocery store to serve the community. The last store closed in the Tipp Plaza about three years ago.

The land purchases have used money from the city general fund and other sources. The Plaza property and Long property will reduce the unencumbered fund balance to around $3.55 million, said John Green, city finance director.

The city reserve policy calls for a balance of at least 25 percent of the annual operating costs, or $3.15 million for 2025.

The city staff and CIC continues to work with Woodard Development on planning for the Tipp Plaza properties. More details on those plans will be revealed in coming weeks, Mack said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com