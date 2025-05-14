Tipp City gives Wawa partial OK; two more gas stations set for same intersection

The business is proposed for the northwest quadrant of the intersection of County Road 25A and Kessler-Cowlesville Road.

If approved by council, the Wawa station would join eight gas station/convenience stores located along West Main Street, Weller Drive, Donn Davis Way and County Road 25A. Council has commented during the past year about the number of gas stations/convenience and banks in the community, and if more are needed.

Plans also are pending with the city for Sheetz and Quik Trip stations. Those proposals will be before the Planning Board in coming months, said Matt Spring, city development director.

The board heard that a traffic impact study was completed by Wawa.

As a result, the following changes will be required: a drop right-hand turn lane on southbound County Road 25A, a drop right-hand lane on westbound Kessler-Cowlesville Road, a right-in only lane at the eastern site ingress and a right-hand turn lane on I-75 southbound ramp.

The board recommended council approval of the Wawa plans with the conditions that the developer address minor revisions to plans as required by the city engineer and provide construction-related fees, insurance and surety.

The proposals should be before council in June, Spring said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The development of these properties is not part of the city council agreement last week to allow for purchase of the 60-acre Long property further south on County Road 25A at the intersection with West Main Street.

“These are separate projects with little to no interrelated impacts,” Spring said.

The purchase price for the Long property was $2 million. Among the city’s targeted retail/commercial businesses for that property is an often-requested grocery store for the community, City Manager Eric Mack said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com