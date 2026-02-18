Tipp City homicide: What we know as the investigation reaches third day

Tipp City police found 37-year-old Ashley Flynn shot twice when they responded to the 900 block of Cunningham Court around 2:31 a.m. Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was reported as a home burglary with a resident who had been shot, according to police. It’s not clear if police believe more than one suspect was involved.

Officers found Flynn’s husband and two children inside the home.

A police canine responded to search for suspects and investigators also used a drone, but didn’t find anyone.

Crews worked into Monday night securing the scene and returned Tuesday morning to continue collecting and identifying additional evidence.

Additional agencies called:

Ohio BCI responded to the scene Monday morning to help process evidence and assist with the follow-up investigation.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the department is also working with the FBI, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Through these partnerships, investigators are confident that the evidence collected will help determine what occurred inside the residence on Cunningham Court,” police said. “The family and the community deserve answers and the most thorough investigation possible.”

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said Tipp City police is leading the investigation, but is using additional resource to help handle the complex case.

“We’re not built as a homicide team. We’re built as a public service team. So that’s why we needed extra manpower,” he said.

What’s next:

Flynn’s autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning and the results are pending, police said.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on information and evidence gathered during the autopsy process.

Police are reviewing tips submitted by the public. On Monday, the department asked anyone with information or video that may be related to the homicide call Tipp City police at 937-667-3112 or the Miami County Communications center at 937-440-9911.

Investigators are also looking into a possible motive.

Who was Ashley Flynn?:

Flynn previously taught for Tipp City Schools and was a substitute teacher and coached seventh-grade girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School, according to the school district.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," Tipp City Schools said.

She also taught for LifeWise Tipp City.

LifeWise hosted a prayer gathering Monday afternoon in Flynn’s honor for the community.

Flynn and her husband Caleb were former staff members at their church, Christian Life Center in Butler Twp.

A neighbor, Sally Shank, said everyone who knew Flynn loved her.

“She really just engaged you,” Shanke said. “She was full of light. She’s going to leave a big hole in our church, and our neighborhood and our schools.”

Community response:

Multiple community officials and groups shared condolences for Flynn’s family.

Tipp City council stood for a moment of silence for Flynn at the start of the meeting Tuesday.

Eric Mack, Tipp City manager, previously said city council is keeping Flynn’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

“The safety of our residents remains our highest priority,” Mack said. “Tipp City has always been a close-knit community, and moments like this impact us all.”

Mack called for the community to stay patient as the investigation continues and to avoid speculation.

Jordan Hansen, a pastor from Christian Life Center in Butler Twp., said Flynn was a beloved member of the church, who was full of grace, devotion and unconditional love.

“Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind,” he said. “Please pray for ongoing investigation. Please pray for God’s very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation.”