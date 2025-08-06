Tipp City issues stop work order to construction blasting site

Although the stop work order was issued Wednesday morning, the contractor had already placed explosives onsite. The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommended that the city allow the blasting to take place due to safety hazards of having the explosives on site, City Manager Eric Mack said. The blasting did take place.

Blasting is allowed by city ordinances, which may be reviewed by City Council following the recent concerns, Mack said.

The current blasting plans at Summit Landing “will resume at some point” under the existing code, he said. When that will occur has not been determined.

The city initially said blasting would take place up to two times daily between six to eight weeks. The blasting is planned for excavation of a shallow rock bed by subcontractor HTA Enterprises Inc.

Required blasting permits have been issued through various local, state, and federal agencies, including Tipp City Emergency Services, Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

HTA Enterprises Inc. has contracted with Kentuckiana Seismic & Survey Inc. to offer pre-blast surveys to residents and business owners within a defined radius of the worksite. The city will revisit the pre-blast survey procedures, Mack said.

“The City is aware of the residents’ concerns and will be following up with all parties involved, it is the City’s highest priority to protect the residents and their property,” the city said in a statement.