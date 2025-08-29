Tipp City man indicted after struggle sends Dayton officer to ICU

• A grand jury indicted Shane M. Blake, 37, on one count each of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and having drug paraphernalia, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What is he accused of?

• On Aug. 20, Dayton officers responded to the 700 block of Xenia Avenue for a report of a suspicious person.

• Police arrived and found Blake sitting outside.

• When officers asked for his identification, Blake started going through his pockets and a crack pipe fell out of his bag, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Police went to arrest Blake for having drug paraphernalia, but as he was being handcuffed Blake allegedly started to struggle with officers.

• An officer fell and hit his head on the concrete. The officer was taken to the hospital and placed in the ICU for a head injury, the prosecutor’s office said.

• Police took Blake into custody and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

• The officer has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?

• Blake is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

• He is being held in jail on a $20,000 bond.