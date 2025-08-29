Breaking: Court ruling secures RTA bus passes for Dayton students through 2026

Tipp City man indicted after struggle sends Dayton officer to ICU

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Tipp City man is facing charges after a struggle with Dayton police reportedly resulted in an officer being placed in the ICU with a head injury.

What was he charged with?

• A grand jury indicted Shane M. Blake, 37, on one count each of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and having drug paraphernalia, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shane Blake. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

What is he accused of?

• On Aug. 20, Dayton officers responded to the 700 block of Xenia Avenue for a report of a suspicious person.

• Police arrived and found Blake sitting outside.

• When officers asked for his identification, Blake started going through his pockets and a crack pipe fell out of his bag, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Police went to arrest Blake for having drug paraphernalia, but as he was being handcuffed Blake allegedly started to struggle with officers.

• An officer fell and hit his head on the concrete. The officer was taken to the hospital and placed in the ICU for a head injury, the prosecutor’s office said.

• Police took Blake into custody and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

• The officer has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?

• Blake is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

• He is being held in jail on a $20,000 bond.

In Other News
1
Washington Twp. to be sprayed for mosquitoes on Tuesday
2
Court ruling secures RTA bus passes for Dayton students through 2026
3
Kettering Health restructures department, eliminates 11 positions
4
Riverside man pleads guilty to dozens of child porn charges
5
Huber Heights’ Wayne High School honors military alumni with ‘Wall of...

About the Author