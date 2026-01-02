Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe to open second Beavercreek location near The Greene

Toasted also recently announced it will be opening a store in Vandalia, expected to open in late January or February. The Vandalia restaurant will be located at 352 E. National Road, in the former Burger King.

“Ever since we opened at Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek has shown us so much support,” said Parker Gaines, marketing and operations manager at Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe. “We have felt embraced by the community, and we are genuinely excited to open near the Greene. We cannot wait to welcome new guests, meet more local partners, and bring the Toasted experience to this part of town.”

An extension of the El Toro brand, Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe specializes in traditional American and internationally fused breakfast and lunch fare.

Toasted opened its flagship location in Beavercreek in 2024, just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in the former space of Melt Bar & Grilled, at 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C.

Hours for the location near The Greene will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and customers can expect a “fresh globally inspired brunch with daily baked pastries, a full espresso bar, and a warm, cozy atmosphere,” Gaines said.

El Toro district manager Enrique Alvarez said the Toasted concept was inspired by his family’s travels and love of food, in an interview with Dayton Daily News prior to the Beavercreek location’s opening last year.

“Through our U.S. and international travels, we have had the opportunity to experience unique flavors that have not been explored in this area,” Alvarez said. “We are excited to welcome guests and share our passion for food with everyone.”

For more information, visit www.toastedbrunchbarandcafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@toasted.brunch.cafe).