TODAY: Kettering ponders pay hikes for police union, 200-plus other jobs

KETTERING — A measure giving pay raises for more than 200 non-union employees is set to go before Kettering City Council tonight.
The legislation is one of two compensation items being considered as the council is also scheduled to address allowing City Manager Mark Schwieterman to implement a collective bargaining agreement with a police union.
Approval of the ordinance for non-union workers would grant 2.5% pay increases retroactive to Jan. 1 for 222 Kettering personnel, including several directors and managers, city officials have said.
Kettering officials said the pay hike is consistent with agreements the city signed off on earlier with collective bargaining units, including those representing public safety workers.
Compensation for another union – the Fraternal Order of Police Kettering Lodge 92 – is the subject of a resolution city council is also set to consider tonight, records show.
That deal “is consistent with a tentative agreement reached by the bargaining teams,” documents state.
An August Dayton Daily News analysis of public payrolls found the city of Kettering paid 155 employees more than $100,000 in 2020.
Kettering pays its police officers and firefighters more than other departments in the region, and its firefighters are among the top paid in the state, the Daily News found.