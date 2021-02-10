X

Top 10 causes of Dayton-area deaths in 2020

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik

More Montgomery County residents died last year than in any year in at least a quarter century and possibly much longer, as the pandemic made 2020 the deadliest year in U.S. history, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of preliminary state and federal health data.

COVID-19 killed more than 370 people in Montgomery County in 2020 and contributed to a 14% increase in the annual death toll, according to preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health.

The preliminary state data suggest most other counties in the region saw an increase in deaths last year compared to 2019, including Butler (+19%), Champaign (+13%), Clark (+16%), Greene (+9%), Miami (+6%) and Warren (+15%) counties.

Death counts from Ohio Department of Health   
 20192020# change% change
Butler3,5054,16666118.9%
Champaign4174705312.7%
Clark1,7502,02527515.7%
Greene1,6821,8331519.0%
Miami1,1881,258705.9%
Warren1,8642,15128715.4%
Montgomery 6,4137,30489114%
     
Source: Ohio Department of Health   
Here are the top causes of death in Montgomery County:

2020 top causes of death in Montgomery County

Heart disease: 1,499 deaths

Cancer: 1,209

Accidents: 530

Stroke: 509

COVID-19: 371 deaths

Chronic lower respiratory disease: 301 deaths

Alzheimer’s Disease: 241 deaths

Diabetes: 188 deaths

Septicemia: 139 deaths

Kidney Disease: 99 deaths

Influenza and Pneumonia: 99 deaths

Source: Ohio Department of Health

