Top 10 causes of Dayton-area deaths in 2020

More Montgomery County residents died last year than in any year in at least a quarter century and possibly much longer, as the pandemic made 2020 the deadliest year in U.S. history, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of preliminary state and federal health data.
COVID-19 killed more than 370 people in Montgomery County in 2020 and contributed to a 14% increase in the annual death toll, according to preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health.
The preliminary state data suggest most other counties in the region saw an increase in deaths last year compared to 2019, including Butler (+19%), Champaign (+13%), Clark (+16%), Greene (+9%), Miami (+6%) and Warren (+15%) counties.
|Death counts from Ohio Department of Health
|2019
|2020
|# change
|% change
|Butler
|3,505
|4,166
|661
|18.9%
|Champaign
|417
|470
|53
|12.7%
|Clark
|1,750
|2,025
|275
|15.7%
|Greene
|1,682
|1,833
|151
|9.0%
|Miami
|1,188
|1,258
|70
|5.9%
|Warren
|1,864
|2,151
|287
|15.4%
|Montgomery
|6,413
|7,304
|891
|14%
|Source: Ohio Department of Health
Here are the top causes of death in Montgomery County:
2020 top causes of death in Montgomery County
Heart disease: 1,499 deaths
Cancer: 1,209
Accidents: 530
Stroke: 509
COVID-19: 371 deaths
Chronic lower respiratory disease: 301 deaths
Alzheimer’s Disease: 241 deaths
Diabetes: 188 deaths
Septicemia: 139 deaths
Kidney Disease: 99 deaths
Influenza and Pneumonia: 99 deaths
Source: Ohio Department of Health