Top 10 causes of Dayton-area deaths in 2020

COVID-19 killed more than 370 people in Montgomery County in 2020 and contributed to a 14% increase in the annual death toll, according to preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health.

The preliminary state data suggest most other counties in the region saw an increase in deaths last year compared to 2019, including Butler (+19%), Champaign (+13%), Clark (+16%), Greene (+9%), Miami (+6%) and Warren (+15%) counties.