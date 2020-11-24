Coronavirus is 6th leading cause of death in Montgomery County, Public Health says

The entire state has recorded 6,020 total deaths during the pandemic.

Most deaths in Montgomery County are people 60 and older. Ages 80 and older account for 99 deaths, with 58 in people ages 70-79 and 37 in ages 60-69, according to ODH data.

However, most cases reported in the county are those ages 30 and under. Ages 20-29 make up the largest group with 3,808 cases out of 19,636 total cases reported in Montgomery County.

With the holidays approaching, local and state leaders have repeated pleas that people celebrate with household members and avoid large gatherings of family and friends.

Cooper noted during a press conference Tuesday that following previous holidays, Montgomery County has seen an increase in coronavirus cases about two weeks later.

“The reality is, if we don’t change our behaviors and we continue to gather like we traditionally do we will see a significant increase in cases within Montgomery County following the Thanksgiving holiday,” he said.