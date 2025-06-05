Top Ohio House Democrat to step down from leadership

Now one of the best-known Democrats in Ohio politics, Russo said decisions on her political future will come at a later time.

Her early departure from leadership does coincide with preparations for the 2026 election cycle, in which every Ohio executive political office is up for re-election.

“Serving as the Ohio House minority leader for the last three-and-a-half years has been an incredible honor. It has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding positions I’ve had the privilege to hold,” Russo said. “This role has allowed me to shape our Democratic policy priorities, be an unwavering voice for the needs of Ohio working families, and recruit talented new legislators and a team of hardworking staff to carry out these priorities.”

In 2021, Russo ran for Congress against Republican Columbus-area incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Carey and was defeated handily.

