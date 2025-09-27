Traffic enforcement detail scheduled for today on State Route 48

Multiple agencies will lead a joint traffic enforcement detail on State Route 48 Saturday.

Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a traffic detail from 6 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The partnership aims to reduce fatal crashes and collaboratively suppress crime on roads, according to Dayton police.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” police said.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.