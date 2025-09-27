Traffic enforcement detail scheduled for today on State Route 48

Multiple agencies will lead a joint traffic enforcement detail on State Route 48 Saturday.
Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a traffic detail from 6 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m. Sunday.
The partnership aims to reduce fatal crashes and collaboratively suppress crime on roads, according to Dayton police.
“The initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” police said.
