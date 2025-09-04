Traffic enforcement detail to take place on U.S. 35 today

A joint traffic initiative aimed at making roads safer is taking place today on U.S. 35 in Greene and Montgomery counties
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are participating.
The traffic enforcement detail is focusing on high-traffic areas on U.S. 35 in Greene County, Dayton and surrounding areas in Montgomery County.
It aims at reducing the number of fatal crashes and crime on the road.
Another goal is to raise awareness, educate motorists and be transparent about traffic safety measures.
