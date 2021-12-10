Traffic patrols to focus on one of Montgomery County’s worst roads for pedestrian crashes tonight

A traffic enforcement initiative aimed at decreasing crash-causing behaviors will take place on one of Montgomery County’s worse roads for pedestrian-related crashes.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will focus on state Route 48 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The enforcement blitz will look for reckless driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, speeding and jaywalking. The purpose of the service initiative is to increase awareness of and compliance to the state’s laws.
State Route 48 is among the top four roads in the county for pedestrian-related crashes, according to OSHP. In the last five years, there’s been 124 pedestrian-related crashes resulting in 10 fatalities on state Route 48.
So far this year, OSHP has reported 134 pedestrian-related crashes in Montgomery County. Of the 2,027 pedestrian-related crashes in Ohio in 2021, 140 of them were fatal.
