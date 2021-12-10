Traffic patrols to focus on one of Montgomery County’s worst roads for pedestrian crashes tonight

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will focus on state Route 48 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The enforcement blitz will look for reckless driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, speeding and jaywalking. The purpose of the service initiative is to increase awareness of and compliance to the state’s laws.