dayton-daily-news logo
X

Traffic patrols to focus on one of Montgomery County’s worst roads for pedestrian crashes tonight

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A traffic enforcement initiative aimed at decreasing crash-causing behaviors will take place on one of Montgomery County’s worse roads for pedestrian-related crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will focus on state Route 48 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ExploreTroopers: 90% of speeders cited were more than 20 mph over limit

The enforcement blitz will look for reckless driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, speeding and jaywalking. The purpose of the service initiative is to increase awareness of and compliance to the state’s laws.

State Route 48 is among the top four roads in the county for pedestrian-related crashes, according to OSHP. In the last five years, there’s been 124 pedestrian-related crashes resulting in 10 fatalities on state Route 48.

So far this year, OSHP has reported 134 pedestrian-related crashes in Montgomery County. Of the 2,027 pedestrian-related crashes in Ohio in 2021, 140 of them were fatal.

In Other News
1
Woman suffers suspected serious injuries after car crashes into pole in
2
ED/GE group backs funds for job-creating projects, despite some qualms
3
GOP Central Committee confirms Anger as Greene County sheriff
4
COVID hospitalizations remain high; 2 million receive booster vaccine...
5
Wright State strategizes to increase enrollment, considers tuition hike

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top