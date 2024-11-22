Traffic shifts on eastbound U.S. 35 and Trebein interchange coming Sunday

Breaking: Big star announced as headliner for 2025′s Voices of America Country Music Festival

Shifts will stay in place throughout the winter months.
There will be nightly closures of US 35 at Trebein Road where an overpass is being built. Jim Noelker/Staff

New traffic changes on U.S. 35 East at the Valley/Trebein Road interchange will be implemented Sunday night.

Between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, traffic on eastbound U.S. 35 will be shifted to the westbound side of U.S. 35.

Along with the traffic shift, single-lane closures will be in place on both eastbound and westbound U.S. 35, between Orchard Lane and one mile east of the Trebein/Valley roads intersection from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic on westbound U.S. 35 was shifted to the north in October, and motorists on the mainline lanes of U.S. 35 West will continue to be diverted by way of the interchange ramps to and from Trebein Road.

The “up and over” traffic pattern, as well as the new eastbound shift, will remain in effect through the winter months while crews work along the south side of U.S. 35.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution when driving through the work zone, the Ohio Department of Transportation.

