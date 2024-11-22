Traffic shifts on eastbound U.S. 35 and Trebein interchange coming Sunday

Along with the traffic shift, single-lane closures will be in place on both eastbound and westbound U.S. 35, between Orchard Lane and one mile east of the Trebein/Valley roads intersection from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic on westbound U.S. 35 was shifted to the north in October, and motorists on the mainline lanes of U.S. 35 West will continue to be diverted by way of the interchange ramps to and from Trebein Road.

The “up and over” traffic pattern, as well as the new eastbound shift, will remain in effect through the winter months while crews work along the south side of U.S. 35.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution when driving through the work zone, the Ohio Department of Transportation.