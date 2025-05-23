Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes today

Breaking: Dayton band founding member one of 6 killed in San Diego crash

The first electronic signboard greets drivers coming north on Main Street more than a mile south of downtown, and it’s followed by others warning them of street closures and detours. Large concrete K-rails stretch across Main Street just north of the RTA hub, ensuring that no vehicle traffic gets through. But the block after block of 8-to-12-foot high metal fencing is the more visually arresting feature. The NATO security zone in the heart of downtown, a handful of blocks in each direction, was still a work in progress Wednesday morning, as vehicle traffic was blocked off but pedestrians still wandered through.

Credit: Nick Hrkman

Credit: Nick Hrkman

Traffic is steady into Friday in downtown Dayton where road closures and detours continue as a result of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Traffic on the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map as of 8 a.m. shows no major delays or backups on the streets of Dayton.

Traffic is flowing on I-70/I-75, and I-675 lightly this morning.

Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area with the security perimeter in place through Tuesday.

The security perimeter includes:

  • Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive
  • Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street

Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:

  • North Main Street and West Riverview Drive
  • West Monument Street and Perry Street
  • Perry Street and West Fifth Street
  • West Fifth Street and South Main Street
