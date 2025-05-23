Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes today

Traffic is steady into Friday in downtown Dayton where road closures and detours continue as a result of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
Traffic on the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map as of 8 a.m. shows no major delays or backups on the streets of Dayton.
Traffic is flowing on I-70/I-75, and I-675 lightly this morning.
Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area with the security perimeter in place through Tuesday.
The security perimeter includes:
- Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive
- Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street
Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:
- North Main Street and West Riverview Drive
- West Monument Street and Perry Street
- Perry Street and West Fifth Street
- West Fifth Street and South Main Street
