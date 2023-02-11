Trotwood bridge closed for repair, waterproofing

Construction during the project includes the repair and waterproofing of the existing structure, replacement of backfill material and associated roadway work, according to MCEO.

Gruner cited a draft of the Design Build Scope of Services saying that will require excavating portions of roadway and existing fill material behind the damaged forward-left bridge corner and above the entire left side of the structure. It also will require returning and stabilizing the damaged county bridge footing and concrete wall to its original position, repairing damaged joints and resealing the exposed top and sides of the county bridge.

Finally, it also will require replacing damaged portions of storm sewer and connections, backfilling excavation, re-paving excavated portions of East Main Street matching existing pavement composition, installing waterway entrance sheet piling and installing waterway rock channel protection.

The engineer’s office will handle the project with a design-build contract, Gruner said.

The engineer’s office plans to advertise the design-build project in the middle of March, with bids due in mid-April, Gruner said. Assuming acceptable bids occur, the contract will then be signed in May, he said.

The contractor’s engineer will then need to develop final plans before most of the construction can begin, Gruner said.

Road closure is scheduled to last four months, he said. A detour will be established along Ohio 49, Wolf Creek Pike, and Olive Road.

The project is anticipated to be completed in September.