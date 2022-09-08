Trotwood council puts income tax request back on November ballot

The levy request, which would generate around $1 million per year in additional revenue for the city, was first placed on the ballot in May and was narrowly rejected, with 51.8% of voters saying no.

“I think, based on the failure of the levy by a small margin, there is a direct correlation between some residents needing more information and/or education about the levy, as well as the component of inflation and the economy impacting their decision,” City Manager Quincy Pope said following the vote.