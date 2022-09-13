Trotwood industrial park construction underway; future phases could be added

“The first goal is to get phase one completed, get the building leased out, and demonstrate the opportunity in Trotwood,” he said.

Downing said although no end-user has been officially named yet, interest is growing and multiple businesses have visited the site. “We’re going to have the only Class A warehousing and manufacturing space available in the region, outside of one space in Union near the airport, because everything else is leased out,” he said. “So, we’re going to be the best option for any businesses seeking that type of warehousing, which puts us in a good position.”

The phase one building, once competed, could potentially be split into 50,000-square-foot increments, allowing for up to four businesses to lease the property. Downing said the number of tenants will depend on the specific needs of interested businesses and demand.