Trotwood-Madison school board member resigns

Trotwood-Madison Board of Education member Michael Andrews has resigned, the district announced this week.
Andrews’ resignation was accepted Monday at the board’s meeting, effective on March 11. A reason for the resignation was not given.
The board is accepting applications to replace Andrews. The appointed position will be effective through Dec. 31.
Andrews, a longtime Trotwood resident and retired Trotwood-Madison schools teacher, joined the board in June 2018, filling a position left vacant by Boy Hastings.
Andrews retired from the school system in 2011 after 30 years of serving the elementary and middle school levels.
Those interested in applying for the board position must be 18 years old, district residents, and registered voters. The ideal candidate will be expected to officially file for candidacy for the November 2023 election for a full four-year term, the district said in a release.
A completed application for the vacant seat must be emailed to Treasurer Janice Allen at janiceallen@trotwood.k12.oh.us, and should include a letter of interest, reference letter, and a resume or an application form, which can be found on the district’s website.
Application packages are due no later than Friday. For more information, call 937-854-3050, extension 1137.
About the Author