Trotwood-Madison school board member resigns

Those interested in applying for the board position must be 18 years old, district residents, and registered voters. The ideal candidate will be expected to officially file for candidacy for the November 2023 election for a full four-year term, the district said in a release.

A completed application for the vacant seat must be emailed to Treasurer Janice Allen at janiceallen@trotwood.k12.oh.us, and should include a letter of interest, reference letter, and a resume or an application form, which can be found on the district’s website.

Application packages are due no later than Friday. For more information, call 937-854-3050, extension 1137.