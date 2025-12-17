Trotwood man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Dayton

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges came after Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.

Explore Dayton man gets new child porn charges while on parole for sexually touching child

The prosecutor’s office said that Bucannon allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, a 13-year-old girl. Bucannon was reportedly a friend of the girl’s family.

A warrant was issued for Bucannon’s arrest, but he was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, according to the jail website.

He is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 30.