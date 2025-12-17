Trotwood man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Dayton

A Trotwood man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in Dayton.

Michael L. Bucannon Jr., 33, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of gross sexual imposition by force.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges came after Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.

The prosecutor’s office said that Bucannon allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, a 13-year-old girl. Bucannon was reportedly a friend of the girl’s family.

A warrant was issued for Bucannon’s arrest, but he was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, according to the jail website.

He is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 30.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.