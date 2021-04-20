Trotwood man accused of shooting man twice in Dayton indicted

A Trotwood man accused of shooting another man in the neck and arm earlier this month was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Rene Reese, 45, is scheduled to be arraigned on four counts of felonious assault on Thursday, according to a grand jury report.
Each count carries a three-year firearm specification.
Reese reportedly shot a 38-year-old man who asked Reese to leave his Dayton apartment on Park Drive on April 3.
The victim said Reese stayed at his apartment three days and he had asked Reese to leave, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He was putting Reese’s items in the hallway when he was shot. The victim then ran from the apartment to the area of Alberta and Wyoming streets.
He was shot in the neck and upper left arm, according to court records.
In a 911 call the victim told dispatchers that his neighbor’s brother was trying to kill him.
“He tried to hit me in the head,” he said. “He shot me twice.”