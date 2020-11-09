X

Trotwood man indicted in camper fire that seriously burns woman

Matthew A. Townsend

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

By Jen Balduf

A 29-year-old Trotwood man is accused of intentionally setting a camper fire that seriously burned a woman.

Matthew A. Townsend was indicted Monday on two counts of arson and one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence, all felony charges, in connection to the October fire, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 4200 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the camper and the woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with what were described as “major burns,” according to initial reports.

Townsend is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Oct. 29 arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

