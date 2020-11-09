Trotwood man indicted in camper fire that seriously burns woman

Matthew A. Townsend was indicted Monday on two counts of arson and one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence, all felony charges, in connection to the October fire, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 4200 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.