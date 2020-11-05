Plea change possible for former Trotwood mayor in corruption case

Former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron will waive her right to a personal appearance in federal court for a change of plea hearing scheduled for Friday, according to a motion filed by her attorney last week.
Cameron, 72, and Germantown businessman Steve R. Rauch, 65, both have hearings before U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose on Friday morning and are scheduled for trial Monday.
Rauch and Cameron, owner of Green Star Trucking Inc., both pleaded not guilty to multiple counts filed last year as part of the federal public corruption investigation in the Dayton region.
On October 12 Rauch’s attorney, Chad Ziepfel, said, “Mr. Rauch is not considering a plea at this time."
Ziepfel and Sutton Cameron’s attorney, Lawrence Greger, could not be reached for comment Thursday. Jennifer Thornton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers declined comment.
In 2019 Rauch, Sutton Cameron and her husband, James Cameron, 81, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts of mail fraud. James Cameron, who is employed by Green Star Trucking has not yet appeared in court or made a plea.
Rauch owns Steve Rauch Inc., SRI and Rauch Trucking.
The indictment alleges that Rauch used Green Star’s minority-owned status to win demolition contracts from the city of Dayton and other government entities between 2012 and 2014, years that Sutton Cameron was Trotwood mayor.
Rauch and the Camerons are accused of producing false documentation to make it appear Green Star had done work that Rauch had done, and Rauch is accused of paying them a fee or forgiving debt rather than paying them the amount called for in the contract, according to the indictment.
Four other people also were indicted in the federal investigation in 2019. Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former state Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty and being convicted. Dayton businessman Brian Higgins has pleaded not guilty to three counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. He is awaiting trial.
