Plea change possible for former Trotwood mayor in corruption case

Steve Rauch (seated) confers with his attorneys prior to an earlier court appearance. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

In 2019 Rauch, Sutton Cameron and her husband, James Cameron, 81, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts of mail fraud. James Cameron, who is employed by Green Star Trucking has not yet appeared in court or made a plea.

Rauch owns Steve Rauch Inc., SRI and Rauch Trucking.

The indictment alleges that Rauch used Green Star’s minority-owned status to win demolition contracts from the city of Dayton and other government entities between 2012 and 2014, years that Sutton Cameron was Trotwood mayor.

Rauch and the Camerons are accused of producing false documentation to make it appear Green Star had done work that Rauch had done, and Rauch is accused of paying them a fee or forgiving debt rather than paying them the amount called for in the contract, according to the indictment.

Four other people also were indicted in the federal investigation in 2019. Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former state Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty and being convicted. Dayton businessman Brian Higgins has pleaded not guilty to three counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. He is awaiting trial.

