Trotwood may try income tax levy again after narrow rejection

The tax would have been imposed for a period of five years, and for someone with $50,000 in taxable income per year, the levy would cost an extra $250 annually. The tax would have applied to the earned income of those working within the city of Trotwood, including nonresidents who commute to the city for work.

Trotwood’s current local income tax rate is 2.25%, which generates about $4.7 million annually. An increase to 2.75%, and the resulting addition of $1 million in revenue per year, would have allowed the city to pave about 5.4 lane miles of road each year, city officials say.

Trotwood’s street budget for 2022 is $1.9 million, and Pope said the city will continue with its annual resurfacing program. However, he noted it will take longer to address some of the road maintenance needs throughout the community, specifically those in residential areas, which this levy was intended to provide funds for.

Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum, during her presentation of the levy proposal to council in January, said the city has applied for all applicable grant funding opportunities to address road improvements in neighborhoods.

“Grant funding is only available for those main arterial roads like Free Pike and Denlinger; grant funding is not available for the neighborhood streets,” she said.

When the motion to submit the request to voters was approved by a majority of council in January, Councilwoman Rhonda Finley, who abstained, had raised concerns regarding the tax increase, citing rising inflation and the goal for Trotwood to remain an appealing location for new businesses.