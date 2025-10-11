Trotwood, Miamisburg, Moraine, other cities part of boil advisory issued

The Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a boil advisory for customers in the Montgomery County area until further notice.
The water service company services for Jefferson Twp., Jackson Twp., Miamisburg, New Lebanon, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, Farmersville and Trotwood.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
Are Ohio tax credits worth the return on investment? 4 projects cost...
2
AES Ohio to seek higher rates again for Dayton-area electric users
3
Thousands gather in Dayton to show support for those fighting breast...
4
Six competing for three council seats in Yellow Springs race
5
Careers of the future: Dayton Public sophomores learn what’s ahead for...
About the Author