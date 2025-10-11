Trotwood, Miamisburg, Moraine, other cities part of boil advisory issued

50 minutes ago
The Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a boil advisory for customers in the Montgomery County area until further notice.

The water service company services for Jefferson Twp., Jackson Twp., Miamisburg, New Lebanon, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, Farmersville and Trotwood.

Additional details are not yet available.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.