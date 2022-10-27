Trotwood woman killed in Butler Twp. crash ID’d

The driver of the first vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Camry, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report. White was listed as the driver of the second vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Butler Twp. police.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the press release.

Due to extensive damage to both vehicles, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Unit was called for assistance. The investigation has since been passed to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the crash report.