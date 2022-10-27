dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trotwood woman killed in Butler Twp. crash ID’d

Local News
By
40 minutes ago

A Trotwood woman was identified as the person killed in a crash last week in Butler Twp. that also sent another person to the hospital.

Hattie Elizabeth White, 73, of Trotwood, died after a crash at Peters Pike and Little York Road Friday afternoon, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler Twp. police and fire crews were dispatch to the two-vehicle crash shortly after noon.

ExploreRELATED: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Butler Twp.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle going north on Peters Pike failed to stop at a red light and hit a second vehicle turning from Little York Road onto Peters Pike, according to Butler Twp. police.

Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated, according to a press release from Butler Twp. police.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Camry, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report. White was listed as the driver of the second vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Butler Twp. police.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the press release.

Due to extensive damage to both vehicles, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Unit was called for assistance. The investigation has since been passed to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the crash report.

In Other News
1
AT&T expands fiber network in Dayton, partners with Omega CDC to help...
2
White Castle manufacturing plant in Vandalia expands, doubling ‘Slider’...
3
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and...
4
Reynolds and Reynolds to donate $3.6M to Wright State
5
10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top