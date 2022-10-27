Trotwood woman killed in Butler Twp. crash ID’d

A Trotwood woman was identified as the person killed in a crash last week in Butler Twp. that also sent another person to the hospital.
Hattie Elizabeth White, 73, of Trotwood, died after a crash at Peters Pike and Little York Road Friday afternoon, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Butler Twp. police and fire crews were dispatch to the two-vehicle crash shortly after noon.
A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle going north on Peters Pike failed to stop at a red light and hit a second vehicle turning from Little York Road onto Peters Pike, according to Butler Twp. police.
Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated, according to a press release from Butler Twp. police.
The driver of the first vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Camry, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report. White was listed as the driver of the second vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Butler Twp. police.
Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the press release.
Due to extensive damage to both vehicles, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Unit was called for assistance. The investigation has since been passed to the sheriff’s office.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the crash report.
