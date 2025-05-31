Trotwood’s OVI checkpoints from Friday night have been released

In total, 269 vehicles went through the first checkpoint where 23 were diverted for checks by law enforcement. Zero citations were issued for driving under suspension and four citations were issued to people driving without a license. Only one arrest was issued for a person over 21 for an OVI, and zero arrests were made for felonies.

The second checkpoint location took place at 4825 Salem Avenue from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

In total, 254 vehicles went through the second checkpoint. Zero arrests for felonies or OVI’s were made. Out of these vehicles, only 36 were diverted for checks by law enforcement. Zero citations were issued for driving under suspension and six citations were issued to people driving without a license. Two restraint citations were issued.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations head of time.

Sobriety checkpoints aim to remove intoxicated drivers from the roads and keep streets safe.

Anyone with plans to consume alcohol should make arrangements to get a safe and sober ride home before they start drinking.

