Troy business site vetted for new development

“The city of Troy is where workers come to thrive,” Troy Development Council Chief Executive Joseph Graves said in the coalition’s announcement. “The city’s robust economy, strong manufacturing presence and workforce initiatives make it an ideal location for business.”

“Having an available site ready for development on day one is often the difference between winning a project or seeing that investment go to another state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “The authentication of the Troy Experiment Farm gives us an ideal location near the Dayton International Airport and the large workforce pool that can serve as a critical advantage for attracting new job opportunities to Miami County.”

“The city of Troy has been a manufacturing hub for generations,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said. “With the purchase of this industrial site and with site authentication, the city of Troy and the Troy Development Council hope to create state-of-the-art career opportunities for future generations.”

The same authentication process also helped set the stage for the announcement this spring that SEMCORP Manufacturing USA LLC will create 1,199 full-time positions, with a $73 million annual payroll, in a new Sidney facility.

Growing Acres Industrial Park, off Ohio 29 in Celina, also was vetted, the coalition said.

That park is comprised of three parcels of 34.5 acres (site A), 24 acres (site B) and 116 acres (site C). The sites have short line rail access lining the southern boundary and access to utilities, and are served by Midwest Electric, Dominion East Gas Co., and city of Celina water and sewer. The sites are privately owned by Growing Acres LLC, an entity established by the landowner to ease future transactions.