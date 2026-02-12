Troy Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for expansion

“To better serve our guests and support our amazing team, we’re remodeling and expanding our restaurant by breaking through into the former AT&T space. More room. More comfort. More Chick-fil-A love.”

The Chick-fil-A location will be temporarily closed, beginning March 1, 2026.

No announcement was made about the timeline for reopening but the post thanked customers for their patience and support, saying, “we can’t wait to welcome you back into our newly expanded restaurant soon!”