Troy Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for expansion

The Troy Chick-fil-A will be closing soon for a remodel and expansion.
The restaurant announced the plans in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
“To better serve our guests and support our amazing team, we’re remodeling and expanding our restaurant by breaking through into the former AT&T space. More room. More comfort. More Chick-fil-A love.”
The Chick-fil-A location will be temporarily closed, beginning March 1, 2026.
No announcement was made about the timeline for reopening but the post thanked customers for their patience and support, saying, “we can’t wait to welcome you back into our newly expanded restaurant soon!”
