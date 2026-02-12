Breaking: Icy conditions lead to crashes on I-70 in Huber Heights

Troy Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for expansion

The Chick-fil-A in in Troy is temporarily closing for an expansion and remodel. Shown is one of the restaurants in Kettering. STAFF

The Chick-fil-A in in Troy is temporarily closing for an expansion and remodel. Shown is one of the restaurants in Kettering. STAFF
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

The Troy Chick-fil-A will be closing soon for a remodel and expansion.

The restaurant announced the plans in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“To better serve our guests and support our amazing team, we’re remodeling and expanding our restaurant by breaking through into the former AT&T space. More room. More comfort. More Chick-fil-A love.”

The Chick-fil-A location will be temporarily closed, beginning March 1, 2026.

No announcement was made about the timeline for reopening but the post thanked customers for their patience and support, saying, “we can’t wait to welcome you back into our newly expanded restaurant soon!”

In Other News
1
OPINION: Medicaid and Medicare not mistakes. They’re the backbone of...
2
Centerville woman celebrates 100th birthday, Valentine’s Day
3
Local Focus: Events going on in your community
4
By the numbers: When Montgomery County couples are most likely to file...
5
‘You can’t just hoard homes’: State lawmaker, Trump call to curb...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.