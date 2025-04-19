Troy deaths ruled murder-suicide, police confirm

Crews responded to a welfare check at the 1400 block of Croydon Road around 3:10 p.m. “after a mail carrier informed a neighbor that mail had been accumulating at the residence”, according to the police department.

Police said a neighbor also told officers she had not seen the occupants since Sunday, April 13.

“After unsuccessful attempts to locate the residents, and additional concerning facts were gathered, officers decided to enter the home,” police said. “They discovered the house was secured, with additional measures taken from the inside to barricade doors using bungee cords. Entry was made with assistance from the Troy Fire Department.”

Both individuals were transported to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for autopsies.

The investigation remains ongoing.