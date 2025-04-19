Breaking: Hundreds attend Dayton protest against Trump administration’s actions

Troy deaths ruled murder-suicide, police confirm

Police siren

Police siren
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

Two people were found dead inside a Troy residence Friday afternoon.

The Troy Police Department identified the two people as Laurie Neal, 60, and William Neal, 67. They said Laurie Neal is the victim of a murder-suicide act.

Crews responded to a welfare check at the 1400 block of Croydon Road around 3:10 p.m. “after a mail carrier informed a neighbor that mail had been accumulating at the residence”, according to the police department.

ExploreHuber Heights police investigating arson, death connection

Police said a neighbor also told officers she had not seen the occupants since Sunday, April 13.

“After unsuccessful attempts to locate the residents, and additional concerning facts were gathered, officers decided to enter the home,” police said. “They discovered the house was secured, with additional measures taken from the inside to barricade doors using bungee cords. Entry was made with assistance from the Troy Fire Department.”

Both individuals were transported to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for autopsies.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In Other News
1
Hundreds attend Dayton protest against Trump administration’s actions
2
Huber Heights police investigating arson, death connection
3
1 injured in Darke County crash into tree
4
More than 40 spots at Kings Island have food and snacks: Here’s what is...
5
DEI, immigration protests, Honda rumors - Local impacts of federal...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.