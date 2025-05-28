Troy firefighters call on city to make a ‘realistic plan’ amid high EMS calls

He said a new operations plan to include a sprinter type ambulance that the city said can “provide similar services to traditional ambulances” changed after the first day in use earlier this month. “The way it was presented to us … changed on day one,” he said, adding the change in his opinion wasn’t for the better.

The vehicle was donated to the city by the UVMC Community Benefit Fund. The vehicle cost $110,000 compared to more than $300,000 for a traditional ambulance. Firefighters said the new vehicle is not large enough for equipment and staff.

“The equipment claims are related to their recent practice of putting their fire turnout gear on the ambulances,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director. “That is the only equipment that can’t be placed on the sprinter ambulance … This is a fully capable ambulance and, because it is more efficient and about one-half the cost, does not make it less able to respond to EMS calls.”

The city has adequate staffing, Titterington said. “This is based on our utilization, run volumes, staff activity and national averages. Command staff monitors all this,” he said.

The city has three fire stations with the new vehicle located at Station 11 in the downtown area. The other stations are located on the west and north sides of the city. Staff from those stations are called downtown to help, if needed.

The department, like many these days, has staffing issues, among others, Reed said.

“You can’t run a department on burn out, broken promises and Band Aid solutions,” he told City Council, noting the department needs help. “The damage is being done. If we don’t make meaningful changes, we will lose more good people.”

The city was asked in a public records request to provide correspondence to City Council including those about the changes. The city said that “documents in response would not be disclosed as falling under attorney-client privilege and/or negotiations.”

The city and the union have been bargaining since December, Titterington said, adding he couldn’t be more specific about the topic(s). The existing contract expires Dec. 31, 2027.