Troy firefighters union argues with city leadership over changes in EMS service

The posting by International Association of Firefighters Local 1638 sparked dozens of resident comments and added press statements released by city administrators.

Among the changes implemented May 1 with city medic units at Station 11 (downtown area) was introducing a new sprinter type ambulance that includes an Advanced Life Support crew, equipment, supplies and computers. It can provide similar services to traditional ambulances.

“This unit is a smaller, cost-effective solution to the increase in lower-acuity or lower-priority EMS calls in Troy and surrounding areas,” a city statement read. “Medic 15 allows firefighters to respond to lower priority calls in a unit with a full ALS crew and equipment, while keeping our larger ambulances in service and available to respond to acute calls.”

The city fire command, led by Chief Matt Simmons, analyzed call volumes and found that, while the department workload is within the national standards, 68% of calls are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with nearly 75% of those calls being low priority. The city plan for now is to staff this ambulance 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The firefighters union said it “does not support or agree with these operational changes, as we believe they may negatively impact public safety and timely emergency care. We appreciate your understanding as we work to manage resources and maintain the highest possible level of service for all citizens,” the union said.

Firefighters said staffing is the main issue, as it is for many area departments. The city said an extra firefighter has been assigned to Station 11 and staff can be drawn from the city’s other two stations (12 and 13) as needed.

Firefighters shared concerns about the plan with city and department leadership before the changes went into effect, said Charlotte Colley, assistant city service and safety director.

The changes were made after the city received the new vehicle as a donation through the UVMC Community Benefit Fund. The vehicle cost $110,000 compared to more than $300,000 for a traditional ambulance, Colley said. The vehicle also was available now versus a three-year wait for the traditional ambulances.

The city was asked to provide correspondence to City Council including those about the fire changes. The city said that “documents in response would not be disclosed as falling under attorney-client privilege and/or negotiations.”

